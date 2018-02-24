Did you know that goldfish can live for over 10 years in a decent tank?
When I was 16 and working at Walmart, they had this employee appreciation sale and I had no idea what to buy, so I bought an aquarium. I think I had dreams of having pretty exotic fish since I bought a heater and everything.
I went to the pet store and asked for 2 fish. The woman said something along the lines of “No, you’ll want more. About 80% of them will die within a week, so I’ll give you 10.” They were literally like $.25c each, so I went along with it, but it was pretty morbid to think that the majority of them would die.
But die they did. I was a kid. I had no clue that pH balance was a thing. I’d wake up with a new fish sucked against the filter grate every morning until there were just 2 left. And they were the runts of the troubling (a group of goldfish is called a “troubling”, look it up.) They were less than an inch long.
I didn’t name them all at first because apparently they were going to die pretty quick anyway. But after a while, those two fish thrived and began to grow. They’d bump into each other constantly, almost like one was always bugging the other. So I named them Sid and Alex, as this was at the height of the Crosby and Ovechken rivalry.
Fast forward many years, to when I was living in Vancouver. I got an e-mail one morning from my dad saying one of the fish was dead. I asked what he did with the body. He flushed it. I got unreasonably angry. The fish was at least 6-7 at the time, and in my eyes was a constant in our every day lives. But that was just me, the hopeless animal sympathizer who will likely worry about an animal every day for the rest of my life.
I never really decided which one died and which one was alive. I honestly could never tell them apart.
A few days ago I noticed the fish was at the bottom of the tank, and he was extremely lethargic to the point where I thought he had already died. But he twitched his gills when I looked right at him and slowly swam away.
The next few days he got worse and worse. At first he was swimming aimlessly on his side, then the next day he was at the bottom of the tank, burrowed into the rocks, his gills moving intermittently.
Like any crazy person would do, I began to look into humane ways to kill a goldfish. Turns out there’s only really 3 ways to do so. The first is to take it to a vet to be put to sleep, and I’ll be 100% honest that I considered it. If it weren’t a weekend, I probably would have spent +$75 to put a $0.25 fish to sleep. That’s the extent of my pathetic love for animals.
The second is to put the fish in a clove oil bath, which would put the fish to sleep and eventually it would kill him. Of course, I had no access to clove oil at the time.
The last, which to me isn’t “humane” at all, is to physically kill the fish. People suggested putting the fish in a plastic bag and bashing it onto a table. Others said decapitation was the way to go. Those options made my stomach turn. I cringed when my dad cracked live crabs in half before boiling them. I felt depressed for days after accidentally stepping on a snail. I can’t physically assault and murder my fish.
There were arguments that the best way for a fish to die is to let it die naturally. I looked at him and although you can’t tell what a fish is thinking or feeling, I knew it had to be painful. But it was nearing midnight on a Friday and I was out of options. I said goodnight to him before bringing Peyton to bed.
The tank is still. The filter is off. The automatic feeder is still turning. The fish is gone.
This time my dad asked what we should do with him. I said I’d like to bury him. Dad joked that we should bury him on top of where my first cat, Galileo, is buried under the pear tree in the backyard. Forever chasing that fish.
I realize I’ve just spent almost half an hour typing up the life story of a damn goldfish, but I believe every animal deserves to have its story heard. So this has been the memoir of Sid or Alex, the 14 year old goldfish who died on February 24th, 2018.
He was a good fish.
This is sweet. If it’s helps assuage the grief, I have the perfect song for you right now:
Mister K by Aaron.
A fourteen year old goldfish is a rarity. And such a long life deserves to be related. Why, that goldfish lived as long as a cat! And its being so small and all. I enjoyed this, there was some kind of nostalgia to your words. You have a wonderful, wistful way of writing.
Poor Sid or Alex. He sounds like a good fish alright. Did all the right fish things, and lived to a ripe old fish age. May he rest in peace.
14 years is a long time – you did well! 🙂
I completely agree with your view on animals but one of the areas of development for you could be that you can elaborate more on your ideas and view about your special goldfish. It is good to see that in today world human are so compassionate about animals so good job and keep writing. thank you very much
That is a beautiful story of life and death. My daughter brought home 2 goldfish from the fair in a plastic bag- I had to race around and get the tank and equipment and eventually became quite the aquarium expert. Once they finally all died many years later, I was relieved to be finished with all the work involved. My husband claimed he had a burial ritual of some sorts and about a week later, I discovered they started to decompose in my potted plant soil. I suppose to my husband, that was a rite of passage.
Oh man… we’ve had 2 goldfish that we won through hook a duck in a fairground and they lived to a ripe old age of 1.5 yrs old. However they recently passed away and we had to bury them in the back garden. RIP to all the goldfish.
That was touching. I think your love for animals is awesome! I happen to be a sucker for animals to and that’s one of the reasons I don’t want to get a pet right now because I know how quickly I get attached. Sorry for your loss, and thanks for sharing.
Good read.
Thank you. This brought back memories of Zeus, my Katahdin ram who died fighting a pitbull to protect his ladies.
Oh I loved this story…you are indeed a fine writer with a good heart…I once took my son’s 6$ white mouse to the vet because he (the mouse) was acting ‘off’. 100$ later we had no real answers but we at least felt we had done all we could do. Nothing wrong with a little compassion, even if it sounds a bit crazy to the rest of the world…❤️
Totally captivating. I loved this piece. You gave a good life to Sid or Alex and I am Sorry for your loss. 😦
I
I love this “fishy” story! I hope it was as cathartic for you to write as it was delightful for me to read. Your Dad’s idea of buying the little fellow on top of the cat is brilliant.
I really enjoyed reading that. Sad, but so well written. Goodbye poor fish, we hardly knew ye.
A pet is a pet is a pet, dog, cat, fish whatever, they all have the ability to bring us pain and joy and should be accorded dignity as such. I share your grief and can identify with this rather touching tale.
I think that you write extremely well. I am sorry for the poor old thing. Saying goodbye to an old friend is always hard, no matter who the friend.
I have an unreasonable love for this fish story.